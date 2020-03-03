Loggers Sign San Diego Duo

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers announced Tuesday the signing of two position players from the University of San Diego. Caleb Ricketts and Michael Dixon II will be joining the Loggers for the summer of 2020.

Caleb Ricketts is a sophomore catcher/first baseman out of Newport Beach, Cal. who attended Orange Lutheran High School and is currently in his 2nd season at the University of San Diego. At Orange Lutheran, the lefty batted a strong .321 BA helping his team to two National High School Invitational Championships. His freshman year at the University of San Diego, Ricketts appeared in 32 games, making 26 starts. He had 24 hits, including three doubles and a triple earning himself a .253 batting average. An injury in mid-April took him out for the rest of the season, but a healthy Ricketts . So far in the 2020 season, Ricketts has an impressive .444 BA, 16 hits and 14 RBIs thus far in 2020, with a walk-off game winner against Monmouth February 29 followed by a 5-for-5 day with a pair of doubles on March 1.

In addition to Ricketts, outfielder Michael Dixon II will join La Crosse following his freshman season at San Diego. Dixon II committed to the Toreros out of Oakland, Cal. and attended Berkeley High School during his prep career. Dixon had a successful high school career, posting a .348 BA his senior year. According to Perfect Game, Dixon was nationally ranked as the No. 75 overall player and No. 16 outfielder in the country for the class of 2019. He notched a 99 MPH exit velocity and his arm strength was clocked at 90 MPH from the outfield. Dixon also ran a swift 6.71 60-yard-dash time which will bring valuable speed to the Loggers roster. Dixon has great potential for his career at the University of San Diego, earning nine starts already this season.

Ricketts and Dixon II add to a list full of talent for the 2020 season as we inch closer to warm weather in the La Crosse area.

