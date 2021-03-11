Loggers Secure Trio from South Carolina

March 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club added three ultra-talented prospects to their ever-growing 2021 roster today when they announced the signings of position players Braylen Wimmer and Josh Shuler along with pitcher Travis Luensmann from 12th ranked (according to D1baseball.com) South Carolina.

Second-year utility man Braylen Wimmer will be returning to Loggers country this summer after an injury put a quick end to his 2020 summer season with La Crosse.Â Wimmer, a Yukon, Okla. native, appeared in two games for the Lumbermen last year and hit .429 with a double and recorded one stolen base before a broken bone in his foot derailed the remainder of his summer playing plans.Â The 6-4, 200-pound athletic Wimmer has played both infield and outfield for nationally ranked South Carolina this spring and is off to a red-hot starting, hitting at a .382 clip through the first 11 games with four doubles and four homers.Â A highly decorated player coming out of high school, Wimmer comes from great lineage as this father, Chris, was a two-time All-American at Wichita State and was a member of the 1992 Olympic team.

Joining Wimmer will be freshman Josh Shuler, a 6-3, 220 pound left-handed hitting outfielder from Suwanee, Ga.Â Shuler was ranked as the top ranked outfielder and 11th-ranked player overall in the state of Georgia for the 2020 class according to Perfect Game after earning all-state honors in 2020 and is considered one of the top 150 freshman in the country.Â Shuler was a two-time high school all-American and played for the USA Baseball 17u National Team Development Program.

Another true freshman, 6-6 right-hander Travis Luensmann, will be the third Gamecock heading west to La Crosse this summer.Â Another highly decorated prospect, Luensmann is considered a top 200 freshman in the country by several publications as he possesses a fastball that can reach the mid-90's.Â The Altoona, Pa. native has already made three appearances out of the bullpen for the Gamecocks on the young season, having posted a pair of strikeouts in two innings thus far.Â Baseball also runs in the Luensmann family as Travis' brother, Chad, competed at the University of Nebraska and at the University of Central Florida.

Wimmer, Schuler, Luensmann and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2021 campaign on Monday, May 31 when they travel to Mankato to take on the MoonDogs at ISG Field at 6:35 p.m.Â The Loggers home opener is set for Wednesday, June 2 when they welcome the Thunder Bay Border Cats to Copeland Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.Â Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now for the 2021 season at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.