Loggers Secure Talented Trio from LSU

May 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - As the anticipation builds for the upcoming 2024 season, the La Crosse Loggers are diligently bolstering their roster. With each passing day, the team is proudly unveiling new additions, including a formidable trio hailing from LSU. Freshman infielder Ryan Kucherak, freshman outfielder Derrick Mitchell, and incoming sophomore Trevor Schmidt have all inked contracts with the Loggers, adding depth and talent to the lineup.

Ryan Kucherak, a standout shortstop from Arizona's Class of 2023, boasts impressive accolades on both the regional and national stage. Ranked as Arizona's No. 2 shortstop and 15th overall prospect by Perfect Game in 2023, Kucherak's talent is evident. Despite facing injury setbacks in his senior year at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, he maintained a remarkable .325 career batting average with notable slugging and on-base percentages of .588 and .478, respectively. Kucherak played a pivotal role in securing Class 6A state titles for Hamilton High in 2022 and 2023, showcasing his prowess on the field.

Derrick Mitchell emerged as a standout talent from the baseball-rich state of Texas, holding impressive rankings as the No. 5 outfielder and the 18th overall player in the state, as recognized by Perfect Game. Nationally, he's esteemed as the 33rd outfielder by the same reputable source. Mitchell's prowess at the plate is undeniable, evidenced by his stellar .402 batting average during his junior year in 2022, punctuated by 21 extra-base hits, including a remarkable nine triples. His exceptional skills earned him a coveted spot on the USA Baseball 17-U National Team Championship All-Tournament team during the summer of 2022, showcasing his ability to excel on a grand stage.

Trevor Schmidt showcases his formidable presence on the diamond with an impressive performance so far in the 2024 season. In 40 games, he has notched 55 hits, including 14 doubles, 5 triples, and a noteworthy 12 home runs, contributing to a staggering 115 total bases. Schmidt's offensive prowess is evident, tallying 60 RBIs while boasting a remarkable batting average of .342 and an on-base percentage of .457.

Kucherak, Mitchell, Schmidt, and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 3, 2024

Loggers Secure Talented Trio from LSU - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.