Loggers Add Two Right-Handed Pitchers to 2020 Roster

February 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





La Crosse, Wis. - The pitching staff for La Crosse Loggers added some reinforcements this week, as the team announced that right-handed pitchers Matthew Boyer (St. Louis University) and Quinton Kujawa (University of Akron) will join the team for this upcoming summer.

Matthew Boyer is a 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher from Glen Carbon, IL who attends St. Louis University for his freshman year. Growing up in Glen Carbon, Boyer went to Edwardsville High School where he was a successful student-athlete. At Edwardsville, Boyer was at the top of his class receiving many awards for his academic excellence. Boyer's baseball career was just as successful as his academic. In 2019, Boyer went 10-1, 66 IP and a 2.20 ERA earning him the St. Louis Metro Pitcher of the Year. The SLU freshman is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA to start the season, earning Rookie of the Week honors in the Atlantic 10 Conference after tossing 6.0 innings against Ohio on Feb. 23.

In addition to Boyer, junior Quinton Kujawa will join the Loggers from the University of Akron. Kujawa, a 6-foot-5, right-hander out of Mt. Vernon, IL played high school baseball at Mt. Vernon Township. In high school, Kujawa pitched, played outfield, and also played second base setting the school's single-season record with a 0.76 ERA in 2017. During his prep career, he went 12-3 in 112.1 innings pitched and a 1.37 ERA, collecting 121 strikeouts. After high school, Kujawa attended Lewis & Clark Community College where he recorded 81 strikeouts in 80 IP over two seasons. Kujawa now attends the University of Akron, where he has had a large impact thus far, posting a 2.19 ERA over 12.1 innings in 2020.

Division 1 baseball has been underway for two weeks now and continues to heat up. Stay tuned and follow along with the players as we continue to release the Loggers 2020 summer roster.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 25, 2020

Loggers Add Two Right-Handed Pitchers to 2020 Roster - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.