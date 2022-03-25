Loggers Add Power Arms to 2022 Staff

March 25, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers continue to build their roster for the upcoming 2022 Northwoods League season and today they bolstered their pitching staff with three big right-handed arms with the signings of Matthew Linskey (Rice), Will Watson (West Viriginia) and Sam Mettert (Wabash Valley).

Sophomore righty Matthew Linskey is enjoying a dominant spring thus far for the Rice Owls, pitching out of the closer role. The 6-7, 265-pound Linskey currently leads Rice with three saves while posting 0.00 ERA over nine appearances which includes striking out an astounding 20 batters in 8.2 innings pitched. The Humble, Tex. native has also held opponents to a .134 batting average over his one-plus seasons of work for the Owls.

Will Watson from West Viriginia will join Linskey to form the "Twin Towers" on the Loggers staff this summer as the 6-6, 235-pound hurler is enjoying his rookie campaign for the Mountaineers this spring. Originally from Brampton, Ontario (Canada), Watson has made three appearances so for this spring, striking out three batters over 2.2 innings pitched. During his prep days, Watson competed as a member of the Canadian National Baseball Team was also a member of Team Ontario in the Canada Cup.

The third right-handed pitcher that the Lumbermen secured today is Sam Mettert from the nationally ranked Wabash Valley Junior College program. The 6-3, 205-pound hurler has made a pair of appearances for the #3 ranked team in Division JUCO, striking out three batters over 1.1 innings pitched. Mettert was a standout at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind. during his prep days.

Linskey, Watson, Mettert and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.