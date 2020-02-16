Loggers Add Perry and Hahn from UCLA

La Crosse, Wis. -Â The La Crosse Loggers announced Sunday the addition of two freshmen from the University of California-Los Angeles to their 2020 roster. Darius Perry and Josh Hahn will join the Loggers for the summer on full season contracts, continuing the tradition of UCLA Bruins playing in La Crosse.

Darius Perry is a freshman catcher from Fullerton, Cal. that attended Buena Park High School for two seasons before transferring to La Mirada High School for his final two years. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound backstop was a Perfect Game and Under Armour High School All-American, as well as a two-time First Team All-Suburban League selection. Perry earned 2018 Suburban League MVP his junior season after hitting .378 with 11 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 21 extra-base hits in 31 games. As a senior, Perry batted .323 with five home runs and 33 RBIs, finishing with a combined .351/.420/.701 slash line over his two varsity seasons at La Mirada. Selected in the 38th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies, Perry is ranked as the No. 1 catcher and No. 8 prospect overall in California. Nationally, he ranks as the No. 3 catcher and No. 51 overall prospect for the class of 2019. Spent the summer of 2019 with the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League.

Joining Perry will be freshman 1B/LHP Josh Hahn from Huntington Beach, Cal. The 6-foot-2 left-hander played high school baseball at Huntington Beach High School where he was named the 2019 Gatorade High School Player of the Year in the state of California. Hahn was a three-time First Team All-Sunset League and All-State selection, earning 2018 Perfect Game Underclass All-America First Team honors. As a senior at Huntington Beach, Hahn posted a 5-1 record on the mound with a 0.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings while batting .376 with nine home runs. Hahn ranks as the No. 4 LHP and No. 26 overall prospect out of California, and the No. 14 LHP and No. 141 overall prospect in the nation forÂ the class of 2019 according to Perfect Game. Hahn played for the Yakima Valley Pippins of the West Coast League last summer as well as the Brewers in the 2018 Area Code Games, earning him a pre-existing tie with the Midwest faithful.

The Division I College Baseball season is under way with the opening weekend of games wrapping up this evening. Follow along throughout the spring as we share updates on future Loggers as they compete across the country for their respective universities.

