Loggers & Mariners Have Special Bond

December 6, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - The exciting news out of the Seattle Mariners camp just keeps it rolling in this off-season and each time that it does, it seems to have a Loggers flavor to it.

On November 30, the Mariners announced that former Loggers skipper Andy McKay had been promoted to the role of Assistant General Manager (Read Article HERE). McKay is the all-time winningest manager in Loggers history and his #6 is the only number ever retired by the La Crosse-based franchise.

Just one day later, Seattle announced the former Logger infielder Justin Toole had been hired as their new Director of Player Development, taking over McKay's former role. Toole played for the Loggers during the 2007-2008 seasons and his field manager during that 2008 campaign was none other than Andy McKay.

The Mariners were also recently tabbed as the Organization of the Year by Baseball America and just yesterday, their pitching coach Pete Woodworth, was named their MLB Coach of the Year. Woodworth was a key piece of the Loggers 2009 pitching staff that was also led by field manager Andy McKay.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 6, 2022

Loggers & Mariners Have Special Bond - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.