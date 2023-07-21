Logar Set to Return to Binghamton

July 21, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of forward, Andrew Logar, ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Buffalo State alum will look to contribute from the start of his first full-season.

Logar made his professional debut on March 17th against the Elmira Mammoth along with Jestin Somero. He went on to play in eight of the final games in the regular season, scoring three times and adding on four assists.

In the final road game of the season, Logar was able to produce his first multi-goal game. On April 14th, he was able to score twice and earn a helper for his first three-point night of his career. He would go on to play in three of the five playoff games for the Black Bears.

2023-24 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits!

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.