Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Coming to Day Air Ballpark
May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health and powered by Clear Vision, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Led by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Logan Wilson, the "Celebrity Softball Game" will act as a team builder for the 2022 AFC Champions before they break for Training Camp. Planning to attend with Wilson will be head coach Zac Taylor and captain Sam Hubbard, defensive end for the Bengals, among other teammates and coaches on the list below. More committed player updates will be announced closer to the event date.
Logan Wilson
Coach Taylor
Sam Hubbard
Germaine Pratt
BJ Hill
Hakeem Adeniji
Jake Browning
Mike Hilton
Cam Taylor-Britt
Trayveon Williams
Drew Sample
Ted Karras
Dax Hill
The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.
The 2023 event will feature a home run derby at 6:00 PM, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 7:30 PM. Gates will open to the public at 5:00 PM.
Tickets are now on sale to the general public. Ticket prices range from $25 to $60. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.loganwilsonsoftball.com. Fans may purchase parking at daytondragons.com/directions.
