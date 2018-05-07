Logan Stanley Reassigned to Moose

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned defenceman Logan Stanley from the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) to the Moose.

Stanley, 19, was a first round selection, 18th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'7, 231 lbs. defender had a career season with Kitchener, posting 42 points (15G, 27A) and 111 penalty minutes in 61 games. Stanley was named the club's Best Offensive Defenceman for the campaign. The Waterloo, Ont. native also recorded 16 points (4G, 12A) in 19 playoff games, and was awarded the Rangers' co-playoff MVP as Kitchener reached the OHL Western Conference Final.

The Moose continue the Central Division Finals against the IceHogs in Rockford this week, starting Wednesday. Tune into the action on TSN 1290 (depending on NHL schedule) or at moosehockey.com/listenlive or the Moose App starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

Logan Stanley

Defense

Born May 26 1998 -- Waterloo, Ont.

Height 6.07 -- Weight 231 -- Shoots L

