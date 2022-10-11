Logan O'Hoppe Named September Player of the Month

Following a dominant end to the regular season, former Rocket City Trash Pandas catcher Logan O'Hoppe was named Southern League Player of the Month for September.

O'Hoppe becomes the fourth Trash Pandas player to win a monthly award in the 2022 season after Trey Cabbage earned Player of the Month honors and Chase Silseth took home the Pitcher of the Month award in April to open the season. Coleman Crow later earned the Pitcher of the Month acclaim in June.

Over 12 September regular season games, O'Hoppe batted .375 with a .519 on-base percentage and .725 slugging percentage while leading the league in average (.375), RBI (15), on-base percentage (.519), slugging percentage (.725), and OPS (1.244). He ranked second in the league with four home runs, was third with 29 total bases and fifth with 12 walks. O'Hoppe also started all three playoff games for Rocket City, going 2-for-10 with an RBI double, two walks, and a run scored.

At the conclusion of the Trash Pandas season, O'Hoppe was promoted to the Angles on September 28 and made his MLB debut that night, going 1-for-3 at the plate and catching a 4-1 Angels win. He appeared in five games for the Angels to end the season, batting .286 (4-for-14) with two RBI, two walks, and one run scored. He became the 16th former Trash Pandas player to make his MLB debut and the seventh to debut for the Angels in 2022.

Acquired by the Angels from the Philadelphia Phillies in a deadline deal for outfielder Brandon Marsh on August 2, the 22-year-old was assigned to the Trash Pandas and was one of the Southern League's top players over for the rest of the season. After joining the team on August 4, his 11 home runs were first in all of Double-A and he led the Southern League with 33 RBI, a .473 on-base percentage, a .673 slugging percentage, and a 1.146 on base plus slugging. Over 29 regular season games for the Trash Pandas, O'Hoppe hit .306 (30-for-98) with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 29 walks and 24 runs. In 27 regular season starts at catcher, the Trash Pandas went 21-6 with O'Hoppe behind the plate.

He began the season with Double-A Reading in the Phillies organization and batted .275 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games for the Fightin' Phils. On May 22, he was named Eastern League Player of the Week after hitting five home runs in four games against Somerset. Combined between Reading and Rocket City, O'Hoppe posted a career-high 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and 72 runs scored in 104 games. He appeared for the National League squad at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16, going 0-for-1 at the plate.

O'Hoppe was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 23rd round of the 2018 draft out of St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip, New York.

