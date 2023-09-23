Logan Nelson Comes Back to Rush for Fourth Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the return of 2022 Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award" Winner Logan Nelson for the 2023-24 ECHL season via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment.

The announcement was made at our annual "Fan Fest" in the Monument Ice Arena, with Nelson in attendance to greet fans, community organizations, and corporate partners.

"Rapid has always been a home to me and there is no better place to play hockey," said Nelson. "The fans and the culture are the best in the league. There's no other logo I would wear."

Nelson returned to the Rush in 2022-23 following a brilliant career year in the Black Hills. The 6'1", 210-pound forward picked up from where he left off the previous year, racking up 21 goals, 36 assists, and 57 points in 65 games played. By the end of the campaign, Nelson accrued the fifth most goals, second most assists, and third most points on the Rush, while leading the team with 7 power-play goals.

"I can't stress enough how important Nelly is to our leadership core for the upcoming season. I'm ecstatic he's coming back for another year with our team," Rush Head Coach/GM Scott Burt said of Nelson's signing. "Logan is a player who has improved his game so much over the last two years, and I will continue to do my best to help him continue to become the best he can be at both ends of the ice. Known for big goals at huge moments, we will need that clutch scoring of his this season. He brings a hard-working mentality with him each day, and the right attitude to be a good teammate on and off the ice, making him a true leader on this team. We are so excited to have him and his family back with us this year."

A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Nelson, 29, enters his tenth season of professional hockey, and his fourth as a member of the Rush. Since returning to the team in the 2021-22 season, Nelson's career has exploded: in 121 games over the last two campaigns, he's notched 43 goals, 74 assists, and 117 points, and helped lead Rapid City back to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2022, adding another 8 goals and 14 points in 11 postseason games. Additionally, he made his American Hockey League debut that same season with the Tucson Roadrunners, appearing in five games for the Arizona Coyotes affiliate. For his exceptional play on the ice and community leadership off it in 2021-22, Nelson was named the sixth winner of the Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award", our team's highest individual player honor.

As a member of the Rush for three previous seasons (2016-17, 2021-22, 2022-23), Nelson possesses career totals of 53 goals, 89 assists, and 142 points in 152 games. Almost the entirety of his career has been played in the ECHL, where he's racked up 316 points (122g-194ast) in 452 games with the Rush, Atlanta Gladiators, Indy Fuel, For Wayne Komets, Orlando Solar Bears, Norfolk Admirals, Wichita Thunder, and Quad City Mallards. He also spent the 2020-21 season with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls, leading the entire league with 36 assists and 49 points, while garnering SPHL Second All-Star Team honors. Prior to turning professional, Nelson skated three seasons with the WHL's Victoria Royals (179gp, 60g-99ast-159pts) and one season with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers (41gp, 6g-3ast-9pts). He was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft (5th Rd, #133 overall).

