Logan Johnson Crowned #ATTGLSlamDunk Champion #Shorts
February 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Some of the G League's bounciest players put on a show at NBA Crossover, as Oklahoma City Blue guard Logan Johnson outlasted Alondes Williams to win #ATTGLSlamDunk during #NBAAllStar Weekend in San Francisco.
