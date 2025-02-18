Sports stats



G League Oklahoma City Blue

Logan Johnson Crowned #ATTGLSlamDunk Champion #Shorts

February 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Some of the G League's bounciest players put on a show at NBA Crossover, as Oklahoma City Blue guard Logan Johnson outlasted Alondes Williams to win #ATTGLSlamDunk during #NBAAllStar Weekend in San Francisco.
