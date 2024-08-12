Logan Evans Wins TL Pitcher of the Week Honor

August 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers right-handed pitcher Logan Evans was selected as Texas League Pitcher of the Week for August 5-11, it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Evans retired all 18 batters he faced, the first 18 batters of the game, against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night. He struck out seven hitters and matched his pro career high with six innings pitched. It is the first league weekly award this season for Evans, who also won Texas League Pitcher of the Month for May.

For the season, Evans has a 8-4 record and a 2.49 ERA. His earned run average would lead the league, but he falls just short of the current threshold of innings needed to qualify. He has pitched 79.2 innings over 26 games (16 starts) registering 71 strikeouts against 26 walks and a .212 OBA. Evans was drafted by Seattle just last season in the 12th round out of the University of Pittsburgh.

He is the fourth Traveler to win a Texas League weekly award in 2024 joining Brandyn Garcia, Harry Ford and Hogan Windish. It is his first career minor league weekly award.

Evans and the Travs are on the road in Wichita this week before returning home to Dickey-Stephens Park August 20-25.

