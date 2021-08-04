Lodolo Debuts as Saints Rout Bats

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Top prospect Nick Lodolo struck out two on a limited pitch count in his Triple-A debut and Alejo Lopez homered to lead off the game, but St. Paul responded with a four-homer, 12-run effort to down the Bats 12-2 on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field.

Louisville jumped out to a quick lead, scoring the first run of the game on a Lopez solo shot that marked his second consecutive game with a home run. The Bats registered two more hits in the frame but couldn't take advantage as both Jose Barrero and Alex Blandino were cut down by throws from the outfield trying to tally extra bases.

Lodolo then made his official Triple-A debut, picking up two quick outs before issuing a walk to put a runner on base. Mark Contreras then took Lodolo deep on a two-run homer to center field to give St. Paul a 2-1 lead.

Lodolo punched out Sherman Johnson in the next inning for his first Triple-A strikeout. Prior to joining the Bats, the highly-touted lefthander whiffed 68 batters in 44.0 innings during his stint at Double-A to open the 2021 campaign.

Louisville's southpaw was charged with an additional run after departing with 2.2 innings of work, three hits allowed, two walks and two strikeouts.

From there, it was all St. Paul as the Saints finished with four homers and pounded out 13 hits in its rout of the Bats.

St. Paul's LHP Andrew Albers earned the win with 7.0 innings of one-run baseball.

The two teams continue their series Thursday at CHS Field at 8:05 p.m. RHP Hunter Greene (2-5, 4.23) will get the ball against RHP Drew Strotman (0-0, 8.31).

