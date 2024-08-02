Locos Fans Voting for Jahmali: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 21 Winner
August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2024
- Legion FC Embracing Versatility Ahead of Hartford Athletic Matchup - Birmingham Legion FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Loudoun United FC - Miami FC
- Week 22 Preview: NCFC Visits Orange County SC - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Tampa Bay Rowdies on Hometown Heroes Night at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Rematch at Memphis 901 FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Striker Tomás Ángel on Loan from Los Angeles FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis 901 FC Looks to Solidify Standing against El Paso - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Andy Cabrera to 25-Day Contract - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rhode Island FC Takes on Detroit City FC Tomorrow on CBS - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at New Mexico United - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Rematch at Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Andy Cabrera to 25-Day Contract
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce Third Ever College-Bound Graduating Class
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Dennis Erdmann
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-1 to New Mexico United