Lockheed Martin to Present Military Appreciation Weekend Jersey Auction Proceeds

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears, in conjunction with Lockheed Martin, will present a check to the American Legion Post 401 and the Owego VFW at a press conference on February 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. on the main concourse of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Both checks in the amount of $5,462.50 will be presented to representatives of American Legion Post 401 and the Owego VFW by Lockheed Martin's Vice President & General Manager, Hamid Salim, and Binghamton Black Bears owner, Andreas Johansson.

"Lockheed Martin has been supporting a Military and Veteran Appreciation night for over ten years," said Lockheed Martin's Vice President & General Manager, Hamid Salim. "Giving back to our active military and veterans is a core value of Lockheed Martin, and we're proud to partner with the Black Bears."

The Owego VFW is a non-profit charitable organization of United States war veterans, who, as military service members, fought in wars, campaigns, and expeditions on foreign land, waters, and/or airspace.

"The Black Bears organization is honored to partner with Lockheed Martin for Military Appreciation Weekend," said team owner Andreas Johansson. "We are proud to honor our servicemen and women while raising funds and awareness for two amazing local veteran organizations."

American Legion Post 401 is an Owego based legion that provides life changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, their families and communities in thousands of ways everyday around the world.

Military Appreciation Weekend was on November 11th and 12th of 2022. Night one of Military Appreciation Weekend the Black Bears drew a sellout crowd of 4,893 fans. Night two brought another near 4,500 fans to support Black Bears hockey and to honor members of the United State Military, both veterans and active duty.

