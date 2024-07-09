Locked up: USL Championship Save of the Week Nominees: Week 18
July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The Fourth of July weekend was packed with USL Championship action, and some of the league's goalkeepers delivered some remarkable saves as we entered the second half of the regular season campaign. We've picked out four of the best of the past week, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
