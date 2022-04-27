Lockdown Pitching Secures Lake Elsinore Storm's 11th Win

April 27, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







In top prospect James Wood's home debut, it was the pitching that led the Lake Elsinore Storm to their 6th straight win. On a Tuesday night in Lake Elsinore, the Storm beat the Inland Empire 66ers with just 3 pitchers.

Ruben Galindo would go 5 innings of nearly perfect baseball allowing just 1 hit and 1 earned run while striking out seven 66ers. He would then be relieved by former San Diego Padres pitcher, Jose Castillo. It would take Castillo just 12 pitches to get through 1 inning of baseball. Finally, Levi Thomas would enter the game and go 3 innings, giving up only 1 hit and 0 earned runs.

On the offensive side, the Storm would score on two 66ers mistakes in the second inning while the 66ers could muster only 2 hits total tonight. The Storm's first run came on a throwing error from Inland Empire's catcher in an attempt to pick off the runner and the second run crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Following taking the lead in the second inning, the Storm would bring across three more runs on a sacrifice fly, a single to left field, and steal of home.

Tonight's game was completed in just 2 hours and 13 minutes. Tomorrow night's game is Woof Wednesday where you can bring a dog to the ballpark for just $1.

-Written by Justin Jett

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.