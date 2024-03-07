Lock Down Your Place for the 2024-25 Hockey Season

Wytheville, VA - The excitement is building as Blue Ridge Bobcats announces the much-anticipated sale of season tickets for the thrilling 2024-25 hockey season! Lock down your spot and guarantee your place in line for when tickets officially go on sale.

Priority Access for Current Season Ticket Holders

We're rolling out the red carpet for our loyal current season ticket holders! As a token of our appreciation, existing season ticket holders have the first rights to secure their position in line. Starting March 11th, current season ticket holders can reserve their spot by placing a deposit.

Exclusive Opportunity for New Season Ticket Holders

New to the world of hockey season tickets? Now's your chance to join the excitement! On March 25th, we'll open the doors for new season ticket holders to secure their place in line. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to experience the adrenaline-pumping action of live hockey!

Taking Deposits Now

Secure your place in line today by placing your deposit starting March 11th. Deposits are only $50, with ticket packages starting as low as $10 per ticket, or $280.00 for the season, plus fees.

For more information or to place your deposit, contact:

Jenna Lewis or Savanna Underwood

Phone: 276-335-2100

Email: jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com sunderwood@blueridgebobcats.com

Website: www.blueridgebobcats.com

Join us for an unforgettable season of hockey-reserve your spot now and be part of the excitement!

