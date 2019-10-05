Local Righthander Inked for the Summer

Duluth, Minn. - Offseason? Never heard of it. The end of September brings the beginning of Autumn, fall colors, and pumpkins. It is also a great time to start building a team for the upcoming 2020 season. After bringing back infielder Max Gamm last week, this news will surely bring a summer feel to the getting ever colder Duluth.

The latest addition to the Duluth Huskies 2020 roster is an exciting one. The Huskies are proud to announce the signing of Superior, WI native, Justin Reinkall. Reinkall played his previous two seasons at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska, after graduating from Superior High School in 2017. In July, he committed to play Division I baseball at Eastern Michigan University.

Justin had a fantastic first year in Lincoln making 14 appearances and securing 8 wins, he pitched for a total of 58.2 innings and recorded 33 strikeouts during his freshman year. This past season was no different; Reinkall started 9 games with a 2-3 record and added his first save to his resume. He struck out 39 batters in only 48.2 innings, finishing up with a 4.44 ERA. We're sure this kid from Superior can play and we are excited to have him aboard for a championship run next season.

