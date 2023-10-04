Local Defenseman Norwinski Invited to Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that defenseman Alex Norwinski has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Norwinski enters his first professional season after playing five seasons at Liberty University (ACHA), and now has the opportunity to suit up for the Dawgs mere miles away from where he grew up. The Blue Ridge native played in 117 combined games for Liberty's ACHA teams, finishing his career with 34 goals, 56 assists, and 57 penalty minutes for the Flames. The five-foot-eight defenseman also played three seasons of junior hockey in the NA3HL for the Sugar Land Imperials and the College Station Spirit.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 4:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

Josh Nenadal

Brody Claeys

Alex Norwinski

