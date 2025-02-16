Lobsters Sweep Dashers

February 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







DANVILLE, IL - The Athens Rock Lobsters held off a hopeful Dashers Hockey Club to secure a 5-4 victory on Sunday evening at David S. Palmer Arena. Athens struck early and controlled much of the game, outshooting the hometown team 55-40, but had to dig deep to earn the win.

Brandon Picard opened the scoring at 6:17 of the first period, giving the Rock Lobsters the early advantage after a nifty feed from Hunter Alden.

Kayson Gallant doubled the lead early in the second, finishing after calamity surrounded Oscar Wahlgren in the Dasher net; however, the Dashers responded with back-to-back goals from Justin Brausen and Jhuwon Davis to tie the game at 2-2.

Malik Johnson created a beautiful goal finished off by Virgili and put Athens back in front with a shorthanded goal at 10:34 of the second, but the Dashers answered again, tying the game 3-3 late in the period.

Early in the third, Kyle Russell's first goal as a Rock Lobster restored the Rock Lobsters' lead, but Dasher Hockey's Bohdan Zinchenko responded at 11:09 to make it 4-4.

The decisive blow came at 18:05 when Johnson tipped in the game-winner off a setup shot from Michael Greco, sealing the hard-fought win for Athens.

The Rock Lobsters (27-4-2, 74 pts) return home to Akins Ford Arena on Wednesday night for a showdown against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.