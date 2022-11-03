Lobos Diablos Gameday

IT'S GAMEDAY! The Havoc take to Roto Rooter Ice tonight at the VBC as Lobos Diablos presented by Hops N Guac! Enjoy $5 margaritas, $2 burritos, and $2 churros as the Pack take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7:00pm.

Plenty of tickets remain for tonight's clash, so purchase yours by calling the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online on Ticketmaster!

The Havoc will be sporting specialty Lobos Diablos (Devil Wolves) jerseys in observance of the Day of the Dead. These jerseys are up for auction NOW on DASH!

