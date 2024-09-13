LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Tacoma Defiance vs Real Monarchs: Sept 13, 2024

September 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.