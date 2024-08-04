LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Tacoma Defiance vs MNUFC2: Aug 4, 2024
August 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Tacoma Defiance Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 4, 2024
- Match Recap: Chattanooga FC 1 (5)-1 (3) Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- CFC Wins Shootout over Toronto to Seal Crucial Two Points - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday Afternoon at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Transfers Faysal Bettache to FC Tulsa
- Tacoma Defiance Draws 4-4 with LAFC2 in Eight-Goal Thriller Saturday at Lumen Field
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts LAFC2 Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field
- Tacoma Defiance Wins 4-1 Over Whitecaps FC 2 Sunday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium