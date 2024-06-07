LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Sporting KC II vs Houston Dynamo 2: June 7, 2024
June 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Sporting Kansas City II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 7, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns an Additional Point in Draw Against Chattanooga FC - Chicago Fire FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Falls Against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium - Inter Miami CF II
- New York City FC II Blanks Inter Miami CF II, 3-0 - New York City FC II
- Sporting KC II Comes Back Twice to Take Two Points Against Houston Dynamo 2 at Rock Chalk Park - Sporting Kansas City II
- Carolina Core FC Earns Point on the Road in Draw with Orlando City B - Carolina Core FC
- Chattanooga FC Earns Point on Road at Chicago Fire II - Chattanooga FC
- Mataeo Bunbury Called up to Canadian U-20 National Team for International Friendly Matches - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Leo Christiano to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Huntsville City FC to Host Armed Forces Night on Saturday, June 8 - Huntsville City Football Club
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 1-0 to St. Louis CITY 2 on Thursday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Comes Back Twice to Take Two Points Against Houston Dynamo 2 at Rock Chalk Park
- Sporting KC II Signs Leo Christiano to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
- Sporting KC II Hosts Dynamo Dos on Friday in Third and Final Meeting of 2024 Regular Season
- Sebastian Cruz Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 12 for his Brace against MNUFC 2
- Sporting KC II Steals All Three Points at MNUFC 2 with Stoppage-Time Winner from Sebastian Cruz