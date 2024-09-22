Sports stats



North Texas SC

LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: North Texas SC vs Austin FC: Sept 22, 2024

September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
North Texas SC YouTube Video


You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

Check out the North Texas SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 22, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central