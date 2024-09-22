LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: North Texas SC vs Austin FC: Sept 22, 2024
September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
North Texas SC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the North Texas SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 22, 2024
- New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Carolina Core FC Defeat Columbus Crew 2 with Resounding Victory in Final Road Match of the Season - Carolina Core FC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- RSL Clinches Playoff Berth, Draws Portland 3-3: Real Salt Lake - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Texas SC Stories
- FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs
- North Texas SC Relieves Head Coach Javier Cano of Duties
- FC Dallas Signs Michael Webber to a Short-Term Loan Agreement from North Texas SC
- North Texas SC and Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- FMF, FC Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Sports Commission Renew MexTour Partnership to Bring Mexican National Team to North Texas Through 2026