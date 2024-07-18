LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: MNUFC2 vs Austin FC II: July 18, 2024
July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match Against Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Sign Defender Wilson Eisner to Contract as Homegrown Player - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Exceed 35,000 Tickets for July 27 Leagues Cup Match vs. Chivas at Levi's Stadium - San Jose Earthquakes
- Celebrating 100: Drake Callender Recounts Top Five Moments in First 100 Matches - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Acquire $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Toronto FC - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Henry Wingo - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Winger Lawrence Ennali as Largest U22 Initiative Signing in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Brayan Vera Named to Team of the Matchday - Real Salt Lake
- Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 - Chicago Fire FC
- Paul Arriola Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday - FC Dallas
- Daniel Steres Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Major League Soccer Announces Significant Roster Rule Changes - D.C. United
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Appoint Hollywood Executive Courtney Carter to Chief Revenue Officer - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Announces DIRECTV as the Club's Official Jersey Partner - San Diego FC
- Charlotte FC Unified Athlete and Partner Earn 2024 All-Star Honors - Charlotte FC
- Five Points: Character - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Endeavor Health as Naming Rights Partner of Club's New Performance Center - Chicago Fire FC
- New England Revolution Foundation and Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) Team up for Pop-Up Market Before Match on July 20 - New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Forward Sam Adeniran - Philadelphia Union
- A $3 Million Donation from New York City FC to Randall's Island Park Alliance Will Bring Professional Soccer to Icahn Stadium - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Trades Forward Sam Adeniran to Philadelphia Union - St. Louis City SC
- D.C. United Win 3-2 against Minnesota United FC on the Road - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Drops Road Match at Seattle Sounders FC - St. Louis City SC
- Atlanta United Draws New York City FC 2-2 - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Draws Charlotte FC. 1-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Score Late Goal to Earn Three Road Points at San Jose - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Defeated 3-2 by D.C. United - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-2 Victory Over Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Draws 1-1 at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- Cabral, Bassett Notch Goals, Rapids Fall Short Against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Visitors Score Goal in 86th Minute to Break Deadlock; Quakes Look Ahead to Saturday Road Match vs. Minnesota United FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Plays to a 1-1 Draw with Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Continues Winning Ways with 2-0 Win Over St. Louis CITY SC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Downed by Union, 5-1 - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Complete 2-2 Against New York Red Bulls - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.