LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Los Angeles Football Club 2 vs Portland Timbers2: July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro) YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the MLS NEXT Pro Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II Falls 3-4 against Crown Legacy - Inter Miami CF II
- Sporting KC II Loses 3-1 on the Road against the Town FC - Sporting Kansas City II
- Carolina Core FC Falls on the Road to Orlando City B - Carolina Core FC
- Chirila Goal Gives FC Cincinnati 2 Three Points against Huntsville City FC - FC Cincinnati 2
- Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza scores first career goal; CLFC sees three different players find the back of the net - Crown Legacy FC
- Chattanooga FC Earns Hard-Fought Point in Six-Goal Thriller at Philadelphia Union II - Chattanooga FC
- Real Monarchs Suffer Second Consecutive Defeat After Loss to Minnesota United FC 2 - Real Monarchs
- New England snaps Chicago's nine-game unbeaten streak with its fifth consecutive road result - New England Revolution II
- Union II secure extra point in shootout; Unbeaten in seven consecutive matches - Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Unbeaten Streak in 4-3 Loss against New England Revolution II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF II - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.