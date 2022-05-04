Live Jersey Auction Tomorrow Night

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets return to a live end-of-season jersey auction tomorrow night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center. Fans will be able to bid on game-worn jerseys starting at 7:00 p.m. The event is free for season ticket holders and $5.00 for non-season ticket holders. Proceeds raised from the auction will be donated to various local charities. Refreshments will also be available.

The Komets have held an end-of-season jersey auction every year starting in 1990-1991. The record bid is $5,500 for Justin Hodgman's #88 jersey during the 2007-2008 auction. The most money raised in a Komet end-of-season jersey auction is $33,010 set in 1992-1993.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 season. For more information, visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

