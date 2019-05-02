Live Calder Cup Playoff Action Coming to NHL Network

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and NHL Network today announced that NHL Network will air Game 3 of the AHL's North Division Finals live this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

The defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies, top affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, are taking on the Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, in a best-of-seven second-round series. Coverage of Sunday's Game 3 on NHL Network will begin at 3 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

NHL Network's coverage of the Calder Cup Playoffs follows its schedule of 15 live AHL broadcasts during the 2018-19 regular season, the most live AHL telecasts ever in a single season on the network.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

