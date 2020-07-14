Live Baseball Is Back on WOYK Tonight

July 14, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK brings live, local sports coverage back to its airwaves this week with play-by-play of the "Class of 2020 Baseball & Softball Invitationals presented by AAA Southern Pennsylvania" from PeoplesBank Park. Broadcast coverage, including a live video stream on the WOYK YouTube channel, is presented by Martin's Snacks and is also sponsored by Flying Feet Sport Shoes.

Tuesday's opener marks the first live, local sports broadcast on WOYK since the PIAA state basketball playoffs on March 11. With the 2020 Atlantic League baseball season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it marks the first live baseball broadcast on WOYK since the Atlantic League playoffs on September 28, 2019.

Featuring local high school graduates whose senior seasons were cut short due to the pandemic, the All-Star style contests feature nine-inning baseball games beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a girls softball doubleheader with a pair of seven-inning games on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. Coverage begins 30 minutes prior to first pitch each night with the York Revolution broadcast team of Darrell Henry and Ray Jensen on the call.

With tickets distributed on an invitation-only basis to family members of participants due to capacity constraints, fans are encouraged to watch the contests live on the WOYK YouTube channel, along with the live radio broadcasts on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK. The games can also be heard via live audio stream on 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app.

