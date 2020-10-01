Live Baseball & Movie Screening in Honor of 100th Anniversary Celebration of Negro Leagues October 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies are hosting a Negro League Celebration to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues at Segra Park on October 10.

At 3:00 pm, the Community All-Star Baseball League (CASBL) will host game one of their championship series. Following the game, the movie "42", starring the late Chadwick Boseman, will be shown on the videoboard, beginning at 7:15 pm. Gates will open at 2:15 pm.

"The CASBL is a Men's Adult Baseball League that operates in the midlands area of South Carolina," said CASBL President Derrick Mobley. "We have been in existence in excess of 70+ years with a deep and rich history of African-American involvement. Although, we are a more diverse league now, our foundation began during the segregation era and mirrored the Negro Leagues and Textile Leagues of yesteryear. Fortunately, we have been able to continuously operate from the 50's until the present. As such, our league is extremely proud of the African American participation that we have retained throughout the years despite the continued decline of African American percentages within Major League Baseball. We pride ourselves on being one of the oldest operating, if not the oldest, men's adult baseball leagues within the state. In fact, several articles and television specials have been written about our documented history."

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated back to the CASBL to help further their goals and mission.

Fans can purchase a seating bowl ticket for $17.25 - inclusive of all taxes and fees. The ticket includes access to both the baseball game and the screening of the movie, as well as a Nathan's Famous hot dog, chips and a fountain soda.

To get up close and personal to the 2018 South Atlantic League Field of the Year, fans can purchase Field Seating to watch the movie from the outfield grass at Segra Park. For a 10' x 10' square for up to four people, fans pay $69.00; larger 10' x 20' squares are available for up to six guests ($103.50) or for up to eight guests ($138.00). There are 10' aisleways between each square. All Field Seating also includes Nathan's Famous hot dog, chips and a fountain soda. Field Seating guests are encouraged to bring towels or blankets; no chairs will be allowed into the ballpark. Field Seating guests will be able to watch the game from the Bojangles' Berm, the Palmetto Pavilion or the Bullpen Boxes, and will then be permitted to move to the field for the movie at the conclusion of the game.

"The Fireflies are honored to have the CASBL start their Championship Series at Segra Park," said Fireflies team President John Katz. "As baseball fans, we have all heard the stories legends of Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson. The CASBL tells the stories of C.J. Edwards ("The String Bean Slinger"), Dewayne Wise, Skeet Thomas, Hernando "Pep" Harris, G.G. Harris and many more former professional players. Their stories are important, and the legacy of all these ballplayers shall live on."

Capacity is limited to 1,000 fans to allow for social distancing. Fans can buy tickets online.

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

