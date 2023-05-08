Liu Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher CJ Liu has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 1-7.

Liu pitched a complete game, seven-inning no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, May 5th against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio. In seven shutout innings, Liu walked two and struck out six.

It was the sixth no-hitter in franchise history, which came one year ago to the day when Brayan Bello tossed a complete-game seven-inning no-hitter at Hadlock Field in game two of a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils.

In five games this season, the 24-year-old Liu has notched a 3-1 record with a 3.65 ERA. He has recorded 29 strikeouts over 24.2 innings. Liu a native of Tainan City, Taiwan was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on October 22, 2019.

Just four weeks into the season, Liu is the second Sea Dogs pitcher to earn the honor joining Shane Drohan, who earned the accolade for the week of April 10-16. Drohan was also named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April.

The Portland Sea Dogs own the best record in Double-A at 19-8. The team returns home on Tuesday, May 9thto start a six-game homestand against the second-place Somerset Patriots (17-9), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tickets are available for all games. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.

