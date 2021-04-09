Little League Field Renovation Thanks to Savage Auto Group

On Tuesday, March 27 th Savage Auto Group broke ground on an exciting project. Through Baseballtown Charities and the help of two experienced athletic field experts, the organization funded the renovation of two Little League fields in the Liberty Complex. This offseason makeover will allow for better playability, a professional setup, and safer play.

After four days of around the clock work, the project was extremely successful! The development was led by Dan Douglas, Head Groundskeeper for the Reading Fightin Phils and Todd Vanek, owner of King Sports Turf. Douglas says that the fields will be in impeccable condition for the athletes to play on when the time comes.

"Safe fields start with proper construction. We were able to reconstruct the infields so that they transition seamlessly to the existing outfields."

In preparation for the start of the baseball season, the Wilson fields, Liberty 2 and Coach Pitch, were restored and modernized in the highest-quality manner. The infield was laser graded with superior infield mix and the edges were cut cleanly to correctly integrate and allow for proper water runoff. This creates an even and level playing field and generates a better drainage system for rain.

Additionally, base anchors were reset to match the new infield grade. The bases on both fields were set at 60' and each field had new bases, professional quality home plates, and pitching rubbers installed. Additionally, Liberty 2 received a newly constructed 46' pitcher's mound.

Thanks to Savage Auto Group, these players will get to utilize a high caliber, safe field built by experienced hands. Baseballtown Charities encourages other teams and facilities to consider updating and renovating their fields to better suit their athletes. President of Savage Auto Group, Tim Profit, notes the positive impact this project will have for the kids in Reading and the surrounding areas.

"It is important for us to be involved in the community, especially to create a constructive environment for kids to have a safe place to play," said Profit. "While the field renovations do just that, they also represent something that the baseball teams can be proud of and work to take care of. We are excited to be a part of it and encourage other groups to do the same."

Baseballtown Charities helps support expanding the sport of baseball in the greater Reading community. Having a safe, first-rate place to play is equally as important to those trying out Little League for the first time and baseball veterans. Thanks to Savage Auto Group, many kids will have the opportunity to play ball in a beautiful park. If this is something you, your team, or your complex would like more information about, please feel free to contact ddouglas@fightins.com.

The Liberty Complex is located at 836 Ruth Street, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania 19608. Wilson Youth Baseball occupies these fields and is a parent and community-based organization committed to "Teaching integrity, respect, and sportsmanship on the field and in the game of life."

