Listen to the Goldeyes All Season Long on CJNU 93.7 FM

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, announced the continuation of their radio partnership for the 2021 season on Friday.

All 100 regular season games, as well as select spring training and all potential postseason games, will be broadcast live on CJNU 93.7 FM. 2021 marks CJNU's sixth season as the Goldeyes' official broadcast partner. Each Goldeyes' broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show, and concludes with a 30-minute postgame show. The "Around the Association" magazine program returns after a one-year absence, and airs one hour prior to the first pitch of each Saturday broadcast (beginning May 22nd).

"At CJNU, Winnipeg's community radio station, we are incredibly proud to continue to serve as the broadcast home of Goldeyes baseball- especially as we face the prospect of another season on the road," said Adam Glynn, Station Manager at CJNU 93.7 FM. "The Goldeyes have been part of the fabric of our community for over a quarter-century. Once it's safe to do so, I know I can't wait to get back in the stands again and root for the home team. I hope I'll see you there, too. Until then, stay tuned as CJNU will have every moment of the action on 93.7 FM in Winnipeg, across Manitoba on BellMTS TV channel 725, and around the world at www.cjnu.ca."

The Goldeyes return to the airwaves Saturday afternoon for an exhibition game against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m.

Operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, CJNU is a not-for-profit community radio station providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." Its unique programming includes a nostalgic music focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations.

Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new community location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station, and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

All Winnipeg Goldeyes' radio content on CJNU 93.7 FM can also be heard online at www.cjnu.ca, www.goldeyes.com, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the Goldeyes through the American Association's subscription streaming service, www.aabaseball.tv

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes then play their first home series at The Ballpark at Jackson in Tennessee on Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

