List Signed, Smutek Waived

February 24, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Cale List to a standard player contract, coach Jeff Carr confirmed Thursday morning. List comes to Knoxville from Norwich University, where he appeared in 14 games this season.

In addition, defenseman Skyler Smutek has been placed waivers.

The Ice Bears host Roanoke for two home games this Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. for both nights. Tickets are still available by calling 525-7825 or by visiting www.knoxvilleicebears.com.

