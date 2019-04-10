Lisa Connelly Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

April 10, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





First-year Mayhem Athletic Trainer Lisa Connelly has been named the SPHL's Athletic Trainer of the Year, the league announced today.

"It's a huge accomplishment for Lisa being in her first year to win it," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "We're all proud of her. She's a fast learner, she's picked up lots of things as the season has gone on. She's shown that she can be very respectful and easy to work with. Our players really enjoy having her."

Connelly (26) is in her first season with the Mayhem and first in pro hockey after receiving her graduate degree from the University of North Dakota in 2017. She has travelled with the team all season and has served as a dependable medical professional throughout. Her fellow peers around the league have grown to respect her in a very short amount of time, choosing her in the voting process despite her being in her first season.

"I was really surprised when I found out, due to the fact that I'm new to the league and still feeling my way through some things," Connelly said. "I'm honored that my fellow athletic trainers felt that I deserved this award, especially since some of them have been in the league for a while, and I look up to a lot of them."

Connelly and the Mayhem will travel to Knoxville this Friday to take on the Ice Bears in Game 1 of the First Round of the President's Cup Playoffs. They will return to the Macon Centreplex on Saturday to play the second in a best-of-three series. Puck drops at 7:30 pm EST both nights.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.