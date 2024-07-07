Lions Strike First in Hamilton I CFL
July 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
The BC Lions score on the first drive of the game to take the lead against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2024
- Elks Sign Five, Including DL Shawn Oakman - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions Open Upper Bowl for July 13 Watermelon Smash against Saskatchewan
- Vernon Adams Jr. & Alexander 'Haul-Ins' Earn All-June Honour Roll Selections
- Lions Add Former West Chester & Delaware Standout LB Jackson Taylor
- Big Play VA Collects Offensive Player of the Week, Cottoy Hauls in Top Wide Receiver for Week Four
- Lions Return to Practice Next Tuesday Ahead of Hamilton Week