Lions Open Upper Bowl Seating for Concert Kickoff on June 15

May 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - With ticket demand skyrocketing for Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 15, the BC Lions announced today that upper bowl seating will be opened as we welcome Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The game is presented by BC Federation of Labour.

"This announcement has had our ticketing team buzzing for the last hour. We very much look forward to another huge crowd to celebrate the return of Lions football and our concert featuring 50 Cent," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

Tickets for Concert Kickoff start at $25 for adults while youth 17 and under can get in for only $15. Click HERE to secure your seats for this outstanding event.

The day of football fun begins early outside with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports at 10:30 am. Taking place on Terry Fox Plaza and expanding out to Beatty and Robson Streets, the tailgate party provides fun and games for fans of all ages plus a solid food and beverage menu. Fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for $5.

