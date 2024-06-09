Lions Capitalize on a Forced Fumble to Take a Commanding Lead: CFL
June 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
BC's Debaillie jumps on the loose ball and takes it to the house to add to BC's lead.
