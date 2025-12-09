Lionel Messi Makes MLS HISTORY! BACK-TO-BACK Landon Donovan MVP Winner
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.
The 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner led the league with 29g/19a in 28 matches, surpassing the 20g/16a he produced during his 2024 MVP-winning campaign.
Messi's 48 regular-season goal contributions were the second most in MLS history, one behind Carlos Vela's record set with LAFC in 2019.
The Argentine legend also set an MLS record with at least three goal contributions in nine consecutive matches and 10 multi-goal goals in a single season. He became the first player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions multiple times (2024, '25).
In the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, Messi set a league record with 15 goal contributions (6g/9a). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was named MLS Cup 2025 MVP presented by Audi as Inter Miami captured their first MLS Cup title, a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations - Charlotte FC
- Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Set Stage for FC Cincinnati's First Competition of 2026: How It Works and What's at Stake - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess - Chicago Fire FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s Kick off Messi Cup, Chase Stadium Hosts Opening Ceremony this Tuesday
- December 13 Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center
- Inter Miami CF Crowned MLS Cup Champion, Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1
- Paint It Pink: Rep Rosa at Saturday's MLS Cup