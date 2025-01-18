Lionel Messi EQUALIZER for Inter Miami vs. Club América

January 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Messi finds the back of the net for Inter Miami with a superb header!

Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #messi #intermiami #highlights #goals

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.