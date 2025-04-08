Lincoln Stars Clinch Anderson Cup

April 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars YouTube Video







Lincoln Stars forward Dashel Oliver discusses clinching the Anderson Cup as USHL regular season champions as the field is set for the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs.

