Lincoln Stars Clinch Anderson Cup
April 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars YouTube Video
Lincoln Stars forward Dashel Oliver discusses clinching the Anderson Cup as USHL regular season champions as the field is set for the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs.
Check out the Lincoln Stars Statistics
