Limited Walking Taco Tuesday Packages Remain

May 26, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - Make next Taco Tuesday easy with a Spokane Indians Walking Taco Tuesday Package. There are a limited number of meals still available to order for pickup on Tuesday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 6:00PM. Orders may be placed until 11:59 PM on Sunday, May 31st or until the order limit has been reached.

The home run menu feeds four people, and includes four Walking Taco kits (which consists of Nacho Cheese Doritos, ground beef, corn and black bean mix, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and Fiesta Ranch), one pound of tater tots with Fiesta Ranch, rice and beans, and four churros for $40 plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest. Donations were collected to provide 2,640 meals to area families through Second Harvest.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be the number one priority. Additional food preparation precautions have been implemented in order to ensure the health and safety of all who prepare and order the Walking Taco Tuesday Packages.

Orders may be placed online HERE. There are a limited number of dinners still available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible. Walking Taco Tuesday Packages will be ready for curbside pickup at Avista Stadium on Tuesday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 26, 2020

Limited Walking Taco Tuesday Packages Remain - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.