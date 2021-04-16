Limited Single Game Tickets Available Saturday at 10am for May Games at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce that a limited number of single game tickets for May home games will be made available for sale beginning Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00am. Fans can purchase tickets at the Curve box office from 10am - 2pm on Saturday, April 17, Monday-Friday from 10am - 4pm, online or by phone at 814-943-5400. Tickets for games in June and for the rest of the season will be made available at a later date.

The Curve are slated to play 12 home games in the month of May, beginning on Tuesday, May 4 with a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles). After a two-city road trip to Binghamton (New York Mets) and Harrisburg (Washington Nationals), the Curve host the Erie Seawolves (Detroit Tigers) for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 25. The month of May features three fireworks shows and several other family-friendly promotions, to see the entire promotional schedule click here.

Peoples Natural Gas Field is operating at a reduced capacity with extensive health and safety protocols in compliance with state orders and to provide a safe experience for the staff, players, and fans of the Curve. All health and safety protocols for the 2021 season can be found here.

Tickets at PNG Field will be sold in seating pods of 2, 4, 6, and 8 only to ensure appropriate social distancing. Fans holding Flex Books and Holiday Books purchased for the 2020 season may redeem them for any May 2021 home game, based on availability at the time of redemption. Additional information about ticket policies and procedures may be found here or by emailing frontoffice@altoonacurve.com.

For more information on Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com or call 814-283-3130.

