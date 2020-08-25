Limited Edition Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Pack on Sale Now

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce that you can Pre-Order the Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Pack which is on sale now! For a limited time, you can get the first-ever Adley Rutschman Bobblehead as a pro which was scheduled to be distributed in 2020.

The pack costs only $45 and includes all of the following:

One (1) Adley Rutschman Bobblehead

One (1) Adley Rutschman T-Shirt

One (1) Shorebirds Mini Card Set that includes Adley Rutschman

To buy the specialty Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Pack, please click on the button below. Make sure you act fast too as there is a limited quantity of bobbleheads available and packages will go fast.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call 410-219-3112 or email [email protected]

