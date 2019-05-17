Lights Out: Saints Lose Longest Opening Day Game in Franchise History 5-4 to Milkmen in 13

ST. PAUL, MN - The Saints Paul Saints didn't want their first game of the season to end. In the longest Opening Day game in franchise history the St. Paul Saints lost 5-4 in 13 innings to the Milwaukee Milkmen, who were playing their first game in franchise history, at CHS Field in front of 8,068. The game last four hours and 44 minutes, fifth longest in franchise history, and longest in terms of time and innings for an opening game in franchise history.

The Saints haven't had a walk off win since July 27, 2017, a span of 66 home games. They had two opportunities to win it in the ninth and 10th. With the game tied at four in the ninth Burt Reynolds led off with a single to right-center. Blake Schmit sacrificed him to second. After a walk to Jeremy Martinez, Joey Wong hit a soft liner towards the second base bag that shortstop Sam Dexter caught and stepped on second for the double play.

In the 10th Josh Allen led off with a single and Chesny Young walked. The Milkmen brought in Myles Smith from the bullpen and he promptly struck out Max Murphy and Brady Shoemaker. Devon Rodriguez flew out to end the inning.

The Milkmen took the lead in the 13th when they loaded the bases with nobody out on a single by Valera, Garrett Copeland's sacrifice bunt in which he reached on the throwing error by pitcher Ryan Schlosser, and an infield single by Dan Ward. After a strikeout of Dexter, Nolan Earley's sacrifice fly gave the Milkmen the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, with Rodriguez at the plate and the count 1-1, the lights shut off at 11:45 p.m. and the teams sat through a 17-minute delay. When play resumed Reynolds walked with one out. With two outs Jeremy Martinez singled to left, but Wong's pop out to second ended the game.

The Milkmen jumped on Saints starter Eddie Medina in the first for four runs. With two outs and nobody on Jose Rosario singled to center. Manuel Boscan reached on an infield single to second. Adam Brett Walker's RBI double made it 1-0 Milkmen. Valera followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0 and Copeland finished the scoring with an RBI single giving the Milkmen a 4-0 lead.

The Saints chipped away and it began in the bottom of the first with a solo homer by Max Murphy, his first of the season, to make it 4-1.

In the third, Allen tripled and Chesny Young's liner off of pitcher Zac Westcott's glove ricocheted to the second baseman Valera, who threw to first for the out, scored Allen to make it 4-2.

Brady Shoemaker cut the deficit to a run in the fourth with a solo homer to right, his first of the year, making it 4-3.

The Saints tied it in the sixth when Max Murphy singled to right, stole second, and scored on a two out single by Reynolds.

The same two teams meet in game two of the four game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Dustin Crenshaw (NR) to the mound against Milkmen LHP Cody Dickson (NR). It is Star Wars Night presented by Pizza Ranch with Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM and seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities.

