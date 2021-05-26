Lights Go out on KC Comeback

SIOUX CITY, IA - In the early years of the Kansas City Monarchs, having the lights go out would not have been a problem for the team that had their own traveling light system. The Monarchs could have used those lights Tuesday night in Sioux City when the lights failed in the top of the eighth inning. They could have also used one more big hit to complete their comeback that fell just short 7-6 to the Sioux City Explorers.

In the top of the first, Kansas City wasted no time giving run support to RHP Nick Travieso (0-2), who was making his second start of the season. After a one-out double from Johnny Field, Jan Hernandez drove him home on an RBI-single to center field. Two batters later, Casey Gillaspie plated Hernandez on another RBI-single to center.

Before Travieso took the bump, his offense had provided him a two-run cushion. The lead, however, would not last, as Sioux City tagged Travieso for three runs in the bottom of the second. Two innings later, the Explorers added a fourth run on an RBI-single by Lane Milligan. Travieso was done after four complete innings - allowing four runs on five hits with five walks.

Following their two-run first inning, the Monarchs went scoreless for the next five innings. It was not until the top of the seventh that they began chipping away at the lead. Sioux City starter Tyler Beardsley (2-0) struck out 12 batters in 6.1 innings including seven in a row at one point.

Trailing 5-2 in the top of the seventh, Kansas City got an RBI-double from Ryan Grotjohn and he later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 5-4 game. However, RHP Dean Deetz surrendered two runs in the bottom half - inflating the lead back up to three for Sioux City.

Casey Gillaspie hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to cut the Sioux City lead to one run. As he hit the dugout after his home run trot the lights went out at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park for 20 minutes. When played resumed the Monarchs would get two more runners on with two outs after back-to-back singles from Anibal Sierra and Ryan Grotjohn off X's closer Matt Pobereyko (2). Pobereyko would get Morgan McCullough looking at a called third strike to end the Monarchs threat. The Sioux City closer would retire the Monarchs in order in the top of the ninth to seal the win for Sioux City. With the loss, Kansas City drops to 2-4 on the season while Sioux City goes to 5-2.

The Monarchs continue the series with the Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday night; first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:35 p.m. and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.

